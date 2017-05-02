Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Island town, landowner reach one-of-a-kind settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan May 2, 2017

Call it a case of playing nicely together in the sandbox: a condemnation dispute between the seaside town of Ocean Isle Beach and a local land developer has been amicably resolved with an agreement to return half of the land back to the developer and let the developer keep the town’s $1.25 million deposit, attorneys ...

