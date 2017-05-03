Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Applicant Did Not Disclose Pending Charges (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins May 3, 2017

U.S. v. Garcia (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-100-17, 12 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 16-4224, May 2, 2017; USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Cogburn, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A legal resident who was seeking to become a naturalized citizen, and who failed to disclose at a second interview with a USCIS agent that he had pending federal fraud charges, ...

