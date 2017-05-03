Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Court Upholds Cash Seizure, Fraud Convictions (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins May 3, 2017

U.S. v. Kimble (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-099-17, 18 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 15-4672, May 2, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Quarles, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Agents of the Department of Homeland Security did not exceed the scope of a warrant to search for evidence related to a perjury charge when they seized $41,000 in cash in ...

