Criminal Practice – Sex Offense with a Child – Sex Offender Registration – Satellite Based Monitoring – Jury Unanimity (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 3, 2017

State v. Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-134-17, 21 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Watauga County Superior Court (Michael Duncan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant was convicted of sexual offense with a child and sexual activity by a substitute parent, each of which requires a “sexual act,” which may or may not involve penetration. Thus, neither ...

