Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Prisons & Jails – No Qualified Immunity for Prisoner Retaliation Claim (access required)

Prisons & Jails – No Qualified Immunity for Prisoner Retaliation Claim (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins May 3, 2017

Booker v. S.C. Dep’t of Corrections (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-102-17, 36 pp.) (Gregory, J.) No. 15-7679, April 28, 2017; USDC at Charleston, S.C. (Lewis, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit reinstates plaintiff prisoner’s First Amendment claim against defendant correctional officials who allegedly retaliated against him by filing an “Incident Report” after he complained that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo