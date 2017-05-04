Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Charlotte’s web (access required)

Charlotte’s web (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 4, 2017

Whether you call it the SODDI or TODDI defense, it’s as old as time itself. Another dude — not you — did whatever it is you’re being accused of doing. And in the case of the Charlotte School of Law and the lawsuits it is facing, according to the institution, plenty of other dudes bear responsibility ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo