Home / Top Legal News / Crossover: Legislative deadline brings 11th-hour intrigue (access required)

By: David Donovan May 4, 2017

North Carolina legislators have finished the biannual spring cleaning known as Crossover, an artificial procedural deadline by which certain types of bills need to clear at least one legislative chamber in order to be considered for passage this session. Bills subject to the crossover rule that didn’t reach their checkpoint by the end of a marathon ...

