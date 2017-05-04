Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 4, 2017

Litéra Corp. v. Martinez (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-043-17, 31 pp.) (James Gale, C.J.) 2017 NCBC 34 Holding: All of defendant’s counterclaims depend on her claim that she invented a virtual deal-room technology, Wormhole Computing, so the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over such claims. Although the issue of who invented Wormhole is relevant to plaintiff’s claims, ...

