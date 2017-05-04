Quantcast
Jury duty scam nets two victims (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey May 4, 2017

At least two Charlotte residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving calls from people pretending to be federal judges who ordered them to pay fines for missing jury duty. Court officials report that the bogus jury duty scam has victimized people across the country. The two Charlotte residents wound up paying $8,000 and ...

