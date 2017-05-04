Quantcast
Out-of-state forum clause is enforced (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 4, 2017

Up until a few weeks ago, no judge in North Carolina had defined commercial loan transactions under the state law concerning contracts with forum selection provisions. Such loans provide an exception to the state’s public policy against contracts that require parties to litigate their differences in outside jurisdictions. Business Court Judge Gregory McGuire provided business litigators ...

