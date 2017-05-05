Quantcast
Judges – Discipline – Censure – DWI & Belligerent Behavior (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 5, 2017

In re Judge LaBarre (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-034-17, 12 pp.) (Michael Morgan, J., for the court) N.C. S. Ct. Holding: An emergency judge drove while impaired and behaved belligerently towards law enforcement and emergency medical personnel. Respondent (1) failed to personally observe standards of conduct to ensure the integrity and independence of the judiciary is preserved, ...

