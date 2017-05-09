Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Father of ‘cost disease’ theory dies at 95 (access required)

By: David Donovan May 9, 2017

The field of economics lost a giant May 4 when preeminent economist William Baumol passed away at the age of 95. His most famous insight, dubbed “Baumol’s cost disease,” helps explain a wide range of facets of modern life, from why you never see elevator operators anymore, to why education and health care keep getting ...

