Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Tendonitis & Lesion – Occupational Disease – Increased Risk (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Tendonitis & Lesion – Occupational Disease – Increased Risk (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 9, 2017

Buckner v. United Parcel Service (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-077-17, 11 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though plaintiff’s doctor testified that plaintiff’s job as a UPS driver placed him at a “higher risk” of developing elbow tendonitis, the doctor also testified that tendonitis is “something people experience doing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo