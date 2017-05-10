Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Criminal Practice – DWI – Driver’s License Revocation – Willful Refusal – Blood Test (access required)

Administrative – Criminal Practice – DWI – Driver’s License Revocation – Willful Refusal – Blood Test (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 10, 2017

St. John v. Thomas (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-085-17, 15 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Union County Superior Court (Christopher Bragg, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even if petitioner was willing to submit to a blood test after his DWI arrest, he still willfully refused to submit to a chemical analysis of his breath. We affirm the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo