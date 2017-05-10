Quantcast
Civil Practice – Res Judicata – Privity – Corporate Principal – Lassiter Exception (access required)

Civil Practice – Res Judicata – Privity – Corporate Principal – Lassiter Exception (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 10, 2017

Phan v. Clinard Oil Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-083-17, 17 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Kevin Bridges, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: After having contract-related claims dismissed because they were brought in the name of a corporation when the contract had been signed by plaintiff in his individual capacity, plaintiff ...

