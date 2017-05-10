Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – In Camera Interview – Civil Contempt (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody – In Camera Interview – Civil Contempt (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 10, 2017

Eric Rowe v. Sarah Rowe (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-084-17, 12 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Carteret County District Court (Karen Alexander, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: While considering custody matters involving plaintiff’s children from two marriages and before making a custody determination, the trial court interviewed the half-sibling of the parties’ child over plaintiff’s objection, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo