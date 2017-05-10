Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Tort/Negligence – Late Evidence Can’t Show Failure to Warn (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Late Evidence Can’t Show Failure to Warn (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins May 10, 2017

Carlson v. Boston Scientific Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-108-17, 10 pp.) (Thacker, J.) No. 15-2440, May 9, 2017; USDC at Statesville, N.C. (Voorhees, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Plaintiff, who alleged injuries from implantation of a transvaginal mesh device produced by defendant, failed to show that her injuries were due to reliance by her or her physician ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo