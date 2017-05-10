Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – Biomechanical Engineer – Prior MedMal Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 10, 2017

Wilson v. Ashley Women’s Center, P.A. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-086-17, 15 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Gaston County Superior Court (Linwood Foust, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Contrary to plaintiffs’ argument, the trial court did not hold that only medical doctors may opine on the issue of causation in a medical malpractice action; instead, the ...

