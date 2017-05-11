Quantcast
$1M settlement in construction site product liability case (access required)

$1M settlement in construction site product liability case (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 11, 2017

The makers of a guardrail and a lanyard have agreed to pay a $1 million settlement to a 50-year-old man who fell 13 feet while working at a construction site, according to the worker’s attorney. Ben Whitley of the Whitley Law Firm in Raleigh said his client, whom he declined to name as part of a ...

