Home / Top Legal News / Bad-faith win reversed in flood insurance claim (access required)

Bad-faith win reversed in flood insurance claim (access required)

State filing does not toll federal limitations

By: Heath Hamacher May 11, 2017

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a district court award of more than $700,000 to a Jarvisburg couple who claimed that Hurricane Irene severely damaged their waterfront home. The court found May 3 that the timely filing of their breach of contract and bad-faith claims in state court did not toll the ...

