Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Settlement Agreement – Broad Release – Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets (access required)

Contract – Settlement Agreement – Broad Release – Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 11, 2017

Security Camera Warehouse, Inc. v. Bowman (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-045-17, 20 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 38 Holding: Plaintiff alleges that defendant took plaintiff’s trade secrets during negotiations to settle a previous lawsuit between the parties and that he used the information after the parties executed the settlement agreement. Since the settlement agreement released defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo