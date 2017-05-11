Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Isn’t that special? (access required)

Isn’t that special? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 11, 2017

After the “Biblically prescribed pathway to reconciliation” failed, the senior minister at a Baptist church in Iredell County allegedly took to the pulpit and delivered a trash-talking sermon targeting the overworked church pianist and her deacon husband. The drama at Diamond Hill Baptist Church is said to have started with pianist Kim Lippard’s request for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo