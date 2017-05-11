Quantcast
RJR nets big ruling in employees' ERISA suit (access required)

RJR nets big ruling in employees’ ERISA suit (access required)

By: David Donovan May 11, 2017

Like the noxious vapors left behind by a passing smoker, the litigation between R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and 3,500 of its current and former employees has lingered longer than anyone would have liked. But the protracted dispute might finally be close to being stubbed out after a divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ...

