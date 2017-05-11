Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Economic Loss Rule – Labor & Employment – Salary & Taxes (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Economic Loss Rule – Labor & Employment – Salary & Taxes (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 11, 2017

Holcomb v. Landquest LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-043-17, 19 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 35 Holding: Even though plaintiff’s fraud claim relates to his contract with defendants, it is not barred by the economic loss rule. Plaintiff’s negligent misrepresentation claim is, however, barred by the economic loss rule. Defendants’ motion for judgment on the pleadings is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo