By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 15, 2017

In re J.D.A.D. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-141-17, 6 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Yancey County District Court (Ted McEntire, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court terminated respondent’s parental rights on the basis that respondent could not provide a home for the juvenile; however, the only rationale cited by the trial court to support termination ...

