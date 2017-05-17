Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 17, 2017

In re T.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-148-17, 21 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) (Donna Stroud, J., concurring) Appealed from Wayne County District Court (Les Turner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In this juvenile delinquency case, neither a juvenile court counselor nor any other appropriate representative of the state signed the petition or marked it “Approved for Filing” as ...

