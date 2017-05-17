Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Contempt – Parent & Child – Custody – Runaway Teenager (access required)

Domestic Relations – Contempt – Parent & Child – Custody – Runaway Teenager (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 17, 2017

McKinney v. McKinney (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-150-14, 10 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Teresa Vincent, J.) N.C. App. Holding: By the time the district court entered its contempt order requiring the defendant-father to return the parties’ teenage son to the plaintiff-mother, the son was already back in the mother’s custody; therefore, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo