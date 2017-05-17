Quantcast
Labor & Employment – No FMLA Claim for Contractor Layoff

By: Deborah Elkins May 17, 2017

Waag v. Sotera Defense Solutions Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-114-17, 26 pp.) (Traxler, J.) No. 15-2521, May 16, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Ellis, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defense contractor wins summary judgment in this FMLA suit filed by a former senior director who took medical leave for severe injuries to his hand from falling ...

