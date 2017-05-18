Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2017

State v. Martinez (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-142-17, 24 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (Wanda Bryant, J., concurring in the result only) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Yvonne Evans, J.) On remand from the N.C. Supreme Court. N.C. App. Holding: Where the state was required to prove that defendant committed sexual acts with his girlfriend’s eight-year-old daughter, ...

