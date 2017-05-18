Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – 'In Custody' – Incriminating Statements – Miranda – Driver's License – Warrantless Blood Draw

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2017

State v. Burris (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-154-17, 31 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (Martin McGee, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though a detective was holding on to defendant’s driver’s license and told defendant and his companion to “hang tight” when the detective walked away from defendant’s vehicle in a hotel parking ...

