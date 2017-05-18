Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – ‘Directly Related’ to Probation – Marshalls’ Task Force (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – ‘Directly Related’ to Probation – Marshalls’ Task Force (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 18, 2017

State v. Powell (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-158-17, 23 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Richard Boner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In 2009, the General Assembly amended G.S. § 15A-1343(b)(13) so that warrantless searches of a probationer’s home – which formerly had to be only “reasonably” related to his probation supervision – now ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo