Interview not necessary for expert witness (access required)

Interview not necessary for expert witness (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 18, 2017

An expert does not have to interview or otherwise evaluate an individual in order to testify about him or her, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled May 5, in a case in which it held a trial judge had did not abuse his discretion by excluding an expert witness. The ruling reversed the Court of Appeals, ...

