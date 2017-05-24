Quantcast
Appeals Court seeks clarity from high court on DWI (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz May 24, 2017

A convicted drunken driver who pulled out in front of a Raleigh police officer, nearly causing the cop to crash his motorcycle, and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests has been granted a new trial based on a judge’s erroneous jury instruction. The North Carolina Court of Appeals found that Wake County Superior Court ...

