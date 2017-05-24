Quantcast
Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Standing – Corporate – Share Ownership – Tort/Negligence – Indian Law (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 24, 2017

Soma Technology, Inc. v. Dalamagas (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-049-17, 28 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 42 Holding: Plaintiff’s declaratory judgment claim is premised on an ownership dispute between defendant Dalamagas and plaintiff’s shareholder, not plaintiff. Therefore, plaintiff lacks standing and has failed to allege that an actual controversy exists between itself and defendants concerning ...

