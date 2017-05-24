Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Sanctions – Pro Se Plaintiff (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Sanctions – Pro Se Plaintiff (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 24, 2017

Gillespie v. Majestic Transport, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-050-17, 16 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 43 Holding: Even though plaintiff has been unable to retain new counsel since his original attorneys withdrew, he consented to the withdrawal, he has been given more than a reasonable time to find new counsel, and he has decided to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo