Civil Practice – Judgments – Release – Multiple Defendants – Full Faith & Credit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 24, 2017

In re Southeastern Eye Center-Judgments (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-048-17, 21 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 41 Holding: When a judgment creditor marked her judgment satisfied, she specifically declined to release one of three judgment debtors; nevertheless, marking the judgment satisfied released all three judgment debtors. The court grants Douglas Harris’s motion to release judgment, denies ...

