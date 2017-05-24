Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Duty of Good Faith & Fair Dealing – Securities – Cancelled Shares – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

Contract – Duty of Good Faith & Fair Dealing – Securities – Cancelled Shares – Unfair Trade Practices (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 24, 2017

Sloan v. Inolife Technologies, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-051-17, 25 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 44 Holding: Where plaintiffs fail to allege a breach of contract, they cannot state a claim of a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Plaintiffs’ claim for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo