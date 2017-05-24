Quantcast
Criminal Practice – No Habeas Relief for Missed Alibi Instruction

Criminal Practice – No Habeas Relief for Missed Alibi Instruction

By: Deborah Elkins May 24, 2017

Hope v. Cartledge (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-116-17, 23 pp.) (Shedd, J.) No. 15-7356, May 22, 2017; USDC at Greenville, S.C. (Harwell, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Although petitioner was entitled to an alibi instruction under South Carolina law, and his trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to seek such an instruction, petitioner was not prejudiced by counsel’s ...

