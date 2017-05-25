Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 25, 2017

Barideaux v. City of Charlotte (Lawyers Weekly No. 004-008-17, 11 pp.) (Graham Mullen, J.) 3:16-cv-00146; W.D.N.C. Holding: Even if supervisor liability applies to municipalities in the Fourth Circuit, plaintiffs have presented evidence of only one isolated incident in which one of the three defendant-subordinates, Sergeant Gorrod, “stopped and searched” someone “for no legal reason.” The defendant-city ...

