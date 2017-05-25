Quantcast
Fall from operating table was negligence (access required)

Fall from operating table was negligence (access required)

By: David Donovan May 25, 2017

A lawsuit filed by a surgery patient who claims her doctor allowed her to fall off the operating table while she was under the knife is grounded in ordinary negligence, and not medical malpractice, a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. The court’s May 16 ruling will allow the patient to move forward ...

