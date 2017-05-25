Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Lack of written order costs criminal defendant big (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey May 25, 2017

If you strike a deal, make sure to get it in writing. It’s axiomatic advice that any lawyer will say is one of the best ways to avoid litigation if the deal goes south. But as one Orange County attorney discovered recently, that advice also applies in the courtroom. The North Carolina Court of Appeals recently held ...

