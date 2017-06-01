Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Excessive Force Claim – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Tolling – Disability Onset – Guardian of the Person – Prior Lawsuit (access required)

Civil Rights – Excessive Force Claim – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Tolling – Disability Onset – Guardian of the Person – Prior Lawsuit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 1, 2017

Lee v. City of Fayetteville (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-029-17, 19 pp.) (Louise Flanagan, J.) 5:16-cv-00759; E.D.N.C. Holding: According to plaintiff, the head injury he suffered at the hands of police left him incompetent (unable to speak coherently or to care for himself); however, since he was still alert, coherent, and talking to doctors in the hours ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo