Civil Rights – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Expired Registration – Outstanding Warrant (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 1, 2017

Lawrence v. Hansen (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-031-17, 12 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 5:15-cv-00494; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where the registration on plaintiff’s license plate was almost a year out of date, the defendant-police officer was justified in making a traffic stop. Where plaintiff admitted to committing the traffic violation, this alone was enough to justify his arrest, since ...

