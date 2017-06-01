Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Compromising images of client complicated p.i. case (access required)

Compromising images of client complicated p.i. case (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 1, 2017

Unsettling disclosures occur during mediation, but even the most seasoned lawyer would have been caught off-guard by what Raleigh attorney Jason Burton saw when a defense attorney handed him photographs of his personal injury client. Burton said his client, 20-year-old Michele Willert, was involved in a crash with a semitrailer that left her with a fractured ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo