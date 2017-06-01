Quantcast
Labor & Employment – FMLA – Federal Employee – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Res Judicata

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 1, 2017

(Lawyers Weekly No. 002-026-17, 10 pp.) (W. Earl Britt, S.J.) 5:14-cv-00260; E.D.N.C. Holding: As a Non-Appropriated Fund employee of the Army, plaintiff is covered under Title II of the Family and Medical Leave Act and has no private right of action for enforcement against the federal government. Therefore, to the extent plaintiff brings an FMLA claim ...

