Womble Carlyle and Bond Dickinson to tie the knot

By: Jeff Jeffrey June 1, 2017

Almost exactly one year after Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice and U.K.-based Bond Dickinson announced they would be forming a strategic alliance, the two firms have decided to take things to the next level. The partners of Womble Carlyle and Bond Dickinson voted May 30 to combine their operations in a new entity that will use ...

