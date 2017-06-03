Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / What every lawyer should know about mediation (access required)

What every lawyer should know about mediation (access required)

By: David Donovan June 3, 2017

When grown-ups tell an especially precocious child that he or she “ought to be a lawyer when you grow up,” it is not always meant as a compliment. Often the suggestion is really a euphemistic complaint that the child is being unreasonably argumentative and combative—though some of the children in question have been known to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo