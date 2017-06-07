Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Allocution Denial – Writ of Certiorari (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Allocution Denial – Writ of Certiorari (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 7, 2017

State v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-173-17, 19 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Wilson County Superior Court (Milton Fitch Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: At defendant’s sentencing hearing (1) the trial court was informed that defendant wished to address the court; (2) the trial court acknowledged this request; (3) during defense counsel’s presentation, the court ...

