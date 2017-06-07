Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practices – False Pretenses – Insufficient Indictment – ‘United States Currency’ (access required)

Criminal Practices – False Pretenses – Insufficient Indictment – ‘United States Currency’ (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 7, 2017

State v. Mostafavi (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-174-17, 26 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (John Tyson, concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Anderson Cromer, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Under North Carolina Supreme Court precedent, an indictment alleging the obtaining of money by false pretenses must describe at least the amount of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo