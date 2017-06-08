Quantcast
Biz Court green-lights pit crewman's suit against NASCAR team

By: David Donovan June 8, 2017

A legal wrangle between a NASCAR tire-changer and his former team remains under green flag conditions after a North Carolina business court judge ruled that the pit crew member could keep pressing forward with his suit for wrongful termination. Brandon Hopkins is suing the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing team, which fired him one day before he ...

